Homeowners often think of fall leaves as a nuisance, but there are several ways that you can use them to help your lawn and garden thrive.

If you just want to remove leaves, you can collect them with a rake or leaf blower.

You can use a lawn mower with a mulching blade to chop leaves into small pieces and return nutrients to the soil.

Another option is to chop up leaves, put them in a container with other organic material, and let it all break down into compost.

You can also use leaves as mulch to help soil retain moisture, prevent weed growth, and insulate plants against winter cold.