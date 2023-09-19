If your carpets are damaged, or if you just want to make some changes, you might be thinking about installing wood flooring.

Hardwood flooring is more durable than carpet, and damaged wood flooring can be refinished multiple times.

Wood flooring is easier to clean than carpet and can improve the air quality in your home.

If you plan to sell your house at some point, installing hardwood flooring will most likely increase its resale value.

If you’re focused on long-term value and you can afford the higher upfront cost, wood flooring is a better option than carpet.

You don’t necessarily have to choose one or the other. Consider using carpet in some rooms and hardwood in others.