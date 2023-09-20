Three real estate leaders—Mandy Caruso, former director of operations for Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty in Marblehead and Swampscott, and Jack Brown and Heather Grant Murray, team leaders of the Murray Brown Group, also of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty—have opened a new RE/MAX office, which will operate as RE/MAX Beacon in Salem, Massachusetts, the company has announced.

“We’re thrilled to have this growth opportunity and are extremely excited and invigorated to be working from our office in downtown Salem,” said Caruso. “We view this opportunity to invest in other agents and help agents grow their business as a privilege.”

“Our office will be unique from others in our market,” added Brown. “With three attentive owners, we will offer a collaborative atmosphere, which will inspire teamwork and a culture of cooperation. As owners and mentors we will support, educate and encourage each agent individually or as a team to reach for their highest level of performance.”

RE/MAX stated the three co-owners have a combined 25 years of real estate experience, and each brings a different set of skills and goals to the role:

Caruso spent more than 20 years in the financial services industry, starting her career in Institutional Sales before moving into Investor Relations. In 2021, she pivoted to a new career as the Director of Operations for Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty in Marblehead and Swampscott and fell in love with real estate. As Co-owner and Director of Operations of RE/MAX Beacon she is excited to assist agents to function at their highest level so they can help clients achieve their real estate goals.

Brown started in real estate sales in 2011, and formed the Murray Brown Group with his business partner Heather Grant Murray in 2017. His previous experience working in human services and sales gives him a unique perspective on how to best serve clients. He believes “the process is just as important as the sale” and is looking forward to helping his clients as well as his agents achieve their real estate goals by combining his passion for people and real estate knowledge.

Murray got her start in higher education textbook sales and moved into real estate sales in 2013, forming the Murray Brown Group with Brown in 2017. She is devoted to serving her clients and agents, supporting them in reaching their highest aspirations. Over the last six years she’s help build their group to a team of seven and enjoys both selling and mentoring new agents.

Alongside their co-ownership roles, Brown and Murray will remain Team Leaders of the Murray Brown Group and will continue to list and sell real estate. Caruso will manage daily operations and lead distribution.

For more information about RE/MAX Beacon, visit www.remaxbeaconma.com.