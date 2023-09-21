Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in Italy with the launch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Como Lake Palazzo Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tuscany Coast, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Milano. All three offices will be led by industry leader, Marina Rizzotto Yakovleva.

“We are thrilled Marina Rizzotto Yakovleva and her team are now part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Marina is an exceptional leader and we know she will continue to build her business and her legacy throughout Italy and beyond. We welcome Marina wholeheartedly to the Forever Brand.”

Born in Canada, Rizzotto Yakovleva moved to Italy in 2000 and founded Palazzo Estate Agency in 2010, according to a release. She says she is looking forward to growing her business backed by the global brand and with like-minded real estate professionals around the world. In deciding to join the network, Rizzotto Yakovleva says that the heritage and founding principles of her company aligns with the ethos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“We are thrilled by the opportunity of adding our expertise to such a prestigious network,” said Rizzotto Yakovleva. “Our goal, now aligned with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices objectives, is to offer constant support during the real estate process and beyond, ensuring strict confidentiality at all times. We are ready to welcome and serve new investors from the global network.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.