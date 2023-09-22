Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has added a key bilingual Chicagoland firm to its network in order to enhance service to the local Latino community, the company has announced. The newly added firm, CENTURY 21 New Beginnings, based in Hickory Hills, is owned and operated by Pablo Galarza, part of the real estate industry since 2003.

CENTURY 21 stated that their New Beginnings’ team of sales professionals, who are bilingual in English and Spanish, serves both the immediate Chicago metro area and outlying suburbs. Galarza maintains a “family-friendly” feel in all business dealings which has led the company to becoming a staple of local Latino real estate, the brokerage says.

With this affiliation, the team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources: technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and a productivity platform designed to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors, according to a release.

The firm stated they are looking to recruit a minimum of 15 agents to their new office by March 2024.

“As a company that frequently serves multiple demographics in the melting pot of Chicagoland, it’s truly impressive to see the universal respect that the CENTURY 21 brand commands,” said Galarza. “We’ve been able to witness firsthand the opportunities the brand provides through marketing, recruiting and overall industry innovation. For us to be able to capitalize on these avenues of business while bettering our Latino communities is outstanding for not only us but the entire CENTURY 21 network.”

“We’re very excited to increase the CENTURY 21 brand’s presence in the Chicago metro and thrilled that Pablo can extend exemplary service to Hispanic homeowners,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The CENTURY 21 brand has a long-standing relationship with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® as we have worked collaboratively to help members of the Hispanic community build wealth through homeownership, and Pablo’s efforts in his community will be further supported as a member of the CENTURY 21 brand.”

