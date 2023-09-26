The National Association of Realtors® and the CCIM Institute have partnered to present the C5 + CCIM Global Summit. Practitioners within the entire commercial ecosystem – including brokerage, financing, development, asset and property management, and sales – will convene at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center Sept. 28–30, 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with the CCIM Institute on the C5 + CCIM Global Summit and look forward to bringing together the best and brightest in commercial real estate to Atlanta this fall,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper, a Realtor® from Nampa, Idaho, and broker-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty. “By leveraging CCIM’s commercial expertise, attendees will have access to expanded educational and training offerings, a wider range of the industry’s top speakers, and greater networking opportunities with professionals who are looking to do business domestically and abroad.”

NAR stated that David Robinson, NBA champion and co-founder of Vero Capital, will deliver the keynote address.

Additional sessions include:

“Commercial Market Outlook 2023: Trends, Forecasts, and Opportunities,” featuring NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun

“Reel Estates: The Economic Impact of Film Studios on Commercial Real Estate”

“Revitalizing Spaces: Exploring the Adaptive Reuse Revolution in Commercial Real Estate”

“The C5 + CCIM Global Summit will bring together some of the most influential commercial real estate leaders. It is a place not just to increase your knowledge and skills, but to actually do deals,” said David Schnitzer, 2023 Global President of the CCIM Institute and commercial real estate broker from Dallas, Texas. “This is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to enhance their business in the commercial real estate arena.”

