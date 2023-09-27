Manuel Pantiga

Broker/Owner

PantigaGroup Inc., a member of Leading Real Estate

Companies of the World®

Bronx, New York | https://www.pantigagroup.com

Region served: New York City and Westchester County; Connecticut

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 43

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Our purpose is to add value to others. Adding value requires a fairly deep understanding of the goals and motivation of others and the ability to direct one’s resources to assist in that. It’s a selfless process.

What do you like most about the region in which you work?

The New York market is special because no two buyers are the same, the housing stock is not homogeneous and the top brands are fiercely competing for marketshare. These elements require us to think about every transaction, demanding deep creativity, grit and resourcefulness. The pressure is high, the competition is tough, and that leads to unimaginable rewards.

What is your best tip for dealing with a picky buyer?

Clarity is key whenever we work with our customers. We aim to understand not only their requirements, but also the motivating factors and assumptions behind said requirements. That approach allows us to zero in and help them execute their goals.

You’ve successfully negotiated over $500 million in real estate transactions. How has your accounting background provided a unique approach to the business?

My accounting background helps tell a story through numbers and the financial impact that homeownership has in wealth building.

As the market shifts, how are you preparing your agents to overcome these challenges and stay ahead of the competition?

The entrepreneurial journey is unique to every agent, so we do a great deal of work on mindset. How are we thinking about the problem? In fact, the majority of our focus is on the personal and professional development of our team. With regards to staying ahead of the competition, we subscribe to the idea that it’s hard to beat a company that’s wild about their customers. If we remain intentional about our growth, and keep the customer at the center of the transaction, the market will always have room for us.

Tell us what it means to be part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

LeadingRE is part of our DNA. The benefits go well beyond the financial impact through referrals, and it is truly immeasurable. The access to co-branding, world-class educational tools, marketing materials, vetted vendors, regional, national and global conferences are just the beginning. What makes LeadingRE a treasure for us is its people. It’s difficult to find the overabundance of kindness and talent that is ubiquitous in the network.

For more information, please visit https://www.leadingre.com.