September is REALTOR® Safety Month, but agent safety should be top of mind for every REALTOR® every day. NAR REALTOR Benefits® can help members and their families stay safe with best-in-class products and services. Whether it’s protecting yourself against identity theft, staying safe while driving or keeping your business protected through E&O insurance, NAR REALTOR Benefits® is always here for you.

Check out our favorite solutions designed to help keep members safe and protected

Securus ID

When you think about how freely personal information is shared online, it’s no surprise that fraudsters are finding ways to take advantage. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission received 1.4 million reports of identity theft—double the number from 2019. Unfortunately, data breaches and identity theft are here to stay, so it’s important to be aware of signs you may have been affected, such as unexpected credit denial, disruption to receiving your bills or statements or activity on your bank statements that you don’t remember initiating.

Help protect yourself through Securus ID. NAR members enjoy exclusive savings of 40% along with robust monitoring, generous reimbursement insurance and constant access to dedicated identity specialists. Quick and easy to enroll in and activate, Securus ID, powered by Experian, helps REALTORS® and their families feel confident and comfortable online. Securus ID protection plans include:

Full-service identity restoration/recovery

Lost-wallet service

Dark web and social media monitoring

Social Security number monitoring

Reimbursement insurance with $0 deductible up to $1 million

Start protecting your data now at https://nar.securusid.com.

Victor Insurance Managers LLC

When it comes to safety, you can’t forget about protecting your business. No one wants to think about the worst-case scenario, but if that happens, it’s best to have been proactive with your risk management. Our partners at Victor Insurance Managers provide coverage for errors and omissions (E&O) arising from professional real estate services as a real estate agent, broker, property manager, appraiser, mortgage broker, auctioneer and other real estate specialties.

As one of the largest and most experienced underwriting managers of specialty industry insurance in the world, Victor offers first-class E&O insurance with customized coverage and premium credits for NAR members—for both real estate firms and individual agents. Victor Insurance Managers knows how fast-paced the real estate world can be, and provides strong and up-to-date underwriting, expert risk advisory and around-the-clock coverage to help keep you and your livelihood safe and thriving.

Get your business covered at https://www.victorinsuranceus.com/NAR.

Hertz

Whether for a business trip, family vacation or daily commute, Hertz is committed to providing a secure and reliable rental experience for NAR members. With a reputation spanning decades in the car rental industry, Hertz prioritizes the safety of its clients above all else. Hertz provides a well-maintained and diverse fleet of vehicles, making sure every renter feels secure in their vehicle. Each car undergoes routine and robust maintenance that reduces the likelihood of mechanical issues during the rental period. Hertz goes beyond the maintenance of their cars, also investing in the latest safety technologies, such as collision-avoidance systems, lane-departure warnings and blind-spot monitoring to greatly increase overall road safety.

With your REALTOR® Hertz account, enjoy up to 25% off everyday base rates at participating locations worldwide, and sign up for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® at no charge to receive these benefits:

Skip the counter and lines at select locations for a faster checkout

Earn points toward free rental days and more

No additional driver fees for a spouse or domestic partner in the U.S.

Special email offers

Plan your next road trip at https://www.hertz.com/rentacar/rental-car-deals/nar.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.