October has rolled in, but 2023 isn’t over yet. That said, if you’re looking for a business pivot, a new season is as good a time as any. Autumn is the season of change and renewal, after all. Here are some ways you can get your business into the Fall spirit, and even win you clients along the way.

Festive and seasonal listing photos

For any new listings you get this Fall, bring a festive eye. For exterior shots, leave some pumpkins on the porch, or stage a photoshoot of kids playing in the fallen brown-orange leaves. For the interior, lean into the season and include some Halloween or Thanksgiving decorations. These additions will add character to the photos and the house itself. If you don’t want to go all-in on a Fall theme, you can just use the photos as part of a larger set, with more neutral ones included as well.

Holiday-themed direct mail

With the ease of digital communication these days, it can be easy to neglect more tactile methods of networking. One of those is direct mail.

Tony Mattar, a Gen Z REALTOR® and founder of the Chicago Crib Team at Compass, uses holiday-themed mail campaigns as a way to stay in touch with past clients. Why not do the same, sticking a small piece of candy in the envelope in honor of Halloween? If Zoomers who grew up with mass communication can embrace and wield physical mail, anyone can.

(Pumpkin) spice up your digital marketing

That’s not to say you should ignore email, though. On top of other benefits, emails are a great canvas for graphic design. For the following months, include Halloween, Thanksgiving and/or Fall-themed imagery in your emails’ headers or footers. This graphic design will add some seasonal flavor without crossing over into unprofessionalism.

Share Season’s Tidings on Social Media

Social media is the easiest place to add some fun to your business’ marketing, especially on photo-centered ones like Instagram. Share your house’s Halloween decorating or your own costume. If you’re part of a team, have everyone do so. You and your team won’t only have fun, it’ll show the world how REALTORS® are people too.