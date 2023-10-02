RISMedia is excited to announce a new partnership with the Houston Association of REALTORS®, a multiple listing service serving more than 48,000 members in the Greater Houston area, to bring its best-in-class articles and need-to-know info to its members via RISMedia Premier News service.



Houston Association of REALTORS® will give complimentary access to its members, including breaking news, industry updates as well as access to RISMedia’s Premier premium content channel that features investigative journalism, one-of-a-kind special reports and proprietary industry data and competitive intelligence.



As part of the partnership, all Houston Association of REALTORS® members also have access to all RISMedia educational events, including the virtual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year and live CEO & Leadership Exchange, Newsmakers Reception & Dinner and Power Broker Reception & Dinner.



RISMedia’s exclusive Premier content is currently included free of charge as part of Houston Association of REALTORS® membership.



“Given the current dynamics of the real estate market, HAR aims to ensure our members are well-informed about the latest industry news,” said HAR President and CEO Bob Hale. “We are pleased to provide our members with a subscription to RISMedia Premier, enabling them to stay up to date with industry news, emerging trends, market insights and educational opportunities. We believe this is a valuable resource that will empower agents to maintain a competitive edge.”



“In today’s challenging real estate environment, information is currency, providing real estate professionals with a critical competitive edge,” said RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Through our partnership with Houston Association of REALTORS®, members will now have access to information that equips them to succeed in the current market. From economic analysis and research to insights on key trends and business development strategies, our award-winning editors will bring Houston Association of REALTORS® subscribers the information they need to compete and win.”



For more information about RISMedia’s premium content channel and to sign up, visit: www.rismedia.com/premier.