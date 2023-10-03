Southeast MLS Alliance has announced its formation as a data-share system with its four founding members being the largest multiple listing services (MLS) in their respective states. These include Canopy MLS, Charleston MLS, Georgia MLS and Realtracs in Tennessee.

“It was time for like-minded MLSs in large markets across the southeast to come together and form a meaningful referral network for our combined members,” stated Richard Boone, CEO of Georgia MLS. “It was important the agreement kept the members as top priority and that the participating MLSs made geographic sense. Collectively, our members will now have access to listing data in four of the most desirable cities in the southeast.”

The alliance was established to provide real estate agents across service areas with more data and potential for referrals throughout the southeastern states of Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina, a release stated.

“The real estate market is most effective when agents and brokers have access to the data they need and enhanced confidence that it is accurate,” said Canopy CEO Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq. “The Southeast MLS Alliance will provide access to this data for our market as well as data from Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee–allowing agents to work together across state lines increasing their ability to better serve their client’s real estate needs.”

The four MLSs together serve more than 100,000 real estate agents across more than 11,000 offices.

“It’s been an exciting few years for the real estate market in the southeast,” said Charleston MLS Executive Director Joseph Cullom. “We’re proud to be forming this alliance as an opportunity to better serve our members in all market conditions by providing them with increased exposure for their listings.”

The Southeast MLS Alliance launched October 1. As each MLS integrates all the systems’ native data, members of Canopy MLS, Charleston MLS, Georgia MLS and Realtracs will have a comprehensive feed of more than 85,000 accurate listings across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina, a release noted.

“MLSs were designed to be a resource and benefit for real estate agents,” said Realtracs CEO Stuart White. “We believe that being a resource for agents and brokers requires finding new opportunities to innovate and improve their services for sellers and buyers. All listings–Active, Off Market and Sold–will be integrated into each of our systems, providing a seamless experience in the market data available.”

For more information, visit https://www.canopymls.com/