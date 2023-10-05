From artificial intelligence to automation and big data-driven insights, new technology is revolutionizing the real estate industry. To gain a competitive edge in the market, it is crucial to remain at the forefront of these advancements.

But how do you keep up with innovations and figure out which tools are worth embracing? Adopting new technologies into your business should be deliberate and strategic. Here’s a three-step process that can help you find, evaluate and embrace new tech tools:

Educate

To stay current with the latest developments in technology, be proactive and access a range of sources, such as:

Google – Get tech news in your inbox by setting alerts for key search terms (i.e., real estate technology, proptech, real estate AI).

Courses – Search learning.realtor for courses and microcourses related to technology. Register for an e-Pro® certification course and learn to leverage tech tools to grow your business.

Podcasts – Listen to experts discuss industry news on the Drive With NAR Podcast and the Center for REALTOR® Development Podcast.

Industry Events – Attend events such as NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience to gain insights into emerging trends and follow the IOI Summit’s Pitch Battle to learn more about up-and-coming proptech companies.

Evaluate

Before embracing a new technology that’s generating buzz, ask yourself the following questions about the technology:

Does it address specific pain points you or your clients face? Does it offer solutions that streamline processes, enhance customer experiences or resolve longstanding industry challenges?

Does it have the potential to simplify your workflow, automate repetitive tasks or optimize overall efficiency?

What are the financial implications associated with adopting this technology? Consider both the initial investment and any ongoing expenses.

Will embracing this tool set you apart from competitors? Will it elevate your services, attract more clients or strengthen client satisfaction and loyalty?

And don’t forget to utilize the power of online communities, such as CRD designation-specific Facebook groups, to tap into the collective wisdom of your colleagues and industry peers.

Integrate

Once you have selected a new tech tool that aligns with your business goals, it’s time to try it out. Complete any tutorials, demos or training resources offered to help you fully understand the tool’s features and functionalities. And then—most importantly—use it. Don’t set it up and forget it. Make it part of your everyday routine to see if it truly works for you. Closely monitor and evaluate the tool’s performance over a meaningful period of time. If it falls short of your expectations, don’t hesitate to explore alternative options.

When thoughtfully and strategically integrated into your business, new technology can serve as a catalyst for growth, efficiency and success.

Learn more about CRD at http://crd.realtor.