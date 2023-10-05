In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, take a closer look at the next frontier of residential real estate, where luxury and natural beauty meet to offer the best of mountain living.

Property Highlights:

Where: Driggs, Idaho

Listing Price: Starting at $750,000

Features: The ultimate adventure home, the Basecamp Cabin at Tributary measures in at 5,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Added Appeal: Direct access to the surrounding nature of the Teton Valley, Yellowstone National Park, and Grand Teton National Park plus residential perks such as a wellness facility with a fitness center and spa, recreation barn and more.

Though many consider westward expansion to be a movement of a bygone era, real estate opportunities are popping up in uncharted mountain towns, like the ones in Tributary—a 1,500-acre private residential community on the west side of the Teton mountain range in Idaho. Tributary recently announced its expansion of real estate offerings with the launch of North Fork Estates, which includes 61 homesites within a four-season, private club community with all the perks you can imagine. This announcement comes on the heels of the community’s recent success, which includes over $100 million in sales in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Tributary embodies the next frontier of residential real estate, where wellness and proximity to nature are at the forefront of its mission. Designed by the Rocky Mountain region’s premier architectural team, Northworks Architects, the homesites at North Fork Estates offer the best of mountain living where luxury and natural beauty meet. In conjunction with this launch, Tributary will widen its wetland boardwalk, which winds across the grounds and provides views of 500 acres of fen-designed wetlands. Current offerings range from properties with four to six bedrooms, with an option for owners to bring their own architect and builder, subject to community design guidelines. Everyday living in Tributary is an opportunity to bask in the splendor of a mountain retreat for all seasons—whether it be a winter wonderland or a fisherman’s paradise.

North Fork Estates’ homesites typically measure over an acre, with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountain ranges, easy access to a nearby five-acre lake for fishing and paddleboarding, and up to two club memberships. Residents are welcome to come together and connect at The Clubhouse—a 27,000-square-foot gathering place in the heart of the community that’s meant to feel like an extension of a welcoming living room along with a bar and restaurant, game room, member services desk and more.

RISMedia spoke to Jeff Heilbrun, director of Real Estate at Tributary, who shares further insight into this approachable mountain town and how the firm plans to lean on existing homeowners to create buzz for new homesites.

Joey Macari: What makes this a Great Space?

Jeff Heilbrun: Tucked in the shadow of the western slope of the Tetons and snugged up against the foothills of a second mountain range in a high alpine valley abundant with wildlife, open spaces and adventure, Tributary is a low-density mountain community unlike anything else in the West. Tributary offers easy access to world-class fly-fishing, hiking, two national parks, biking, snowmobiling, boating, Nordic and downhill skiing, and a golf course designed by David McLay Kidd.

JM: How does Tributary present itself as an up-and-coming real estate market?

JH: Tributary is a mountain lifestyle club that happens to have an amazing championship golf course (recently awarded No. 2 golf course in Idaho). Even with our exclusive amenities, year-round recreational opportunities and close proximity to Jackson Hole, Teton Valley remains relatively undiscovered.

JM: As these types of projects are implemented, how do you measure their success?

JH: Success is measured by the market’s acceptance of our project. The Teton Valley community continues to grow, with increasing restaurant offerings and additional capital investment at Grand Targhee Resort.

JM: What makes Tributary an approachable mountain town location for buyers?

JH: Tributary is perfect for families seeking the best outdoor recreation options in a salt-of-the-earth ski town. While only a short distance from well-known and bustling Jackson Hole, Teton Valley is a small, relatively undiscovered destination. Driggs is a great option for those looking for the next quiet mountain town as we see a trend of homeowners leaving over-crowded areas.

JM: What marketing strategies will you be employing to reach targeted buyers?

JH: Tributary works with an amazing marketing and PR team to create a strong campaign and marketing plan, however, members sharing their positive experiences has been our most successful tool. Many homeowners have convinced their friends and family to purchase in Tributary, and it has been fun to see all the connections grow stronger and new friendships made in the process.

For more information, please visit https://tributaryidaho.com.