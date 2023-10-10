A new study analyzed 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau on the number of occupied properties and volume of homes built from 2010 to reveal the states with the highest rate of new-build housing.

Top honors go to the Lone Star State with housing structures built since 2010 totalling 2,495,270, making up 22.5% of all homes in the state, according to a new report from RubyHome Luxury Real Estate.

According to the bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, approximately 131,160,239 occupied households were recorded in the U.S. Of these properties, 15,726,042 were constructed from 2010, equal to 11.99% of the homes across the U.S. A total of 23 states had a higher rate of new-build homes than the national average, with these modern properties making up one in every five homes in some locations.

Here are the details:

Texas topped the study as the state with the highest percentage of new-build properties. Residents of Texas are more likely to live in a new, modern property than any other state across the country.

North Dakota fell just short of Texas on the new report, claiming the second-highest rate of new-build properties. The latest Census figures revealed a total of 331,481 occupied housing units state-wide, 68,765 of which were structures built from 2010 onwards. These findings meant new-build properties made up 20.74% of the housing stock in North Dakota, more than almost any other state in America.

Utah secured third place in the study in recognition of its high rate of new-build properties. Around 20.65% of all properties in the state were constructed in 2010 or after, making it one of the country’s top-performing destinations for new-build homes. Of the 1,129,660 occupied properties, approximately 233,297 were built post-2009.

Residents in Idaho also have some of the best access to new-build properties of any state in America. Placing fourth in the latest ranking, Idaho is home to 143,474 properties built from 2010, which make up 20.01% of all housing units in the state.

South Carolina rounded out the top five, with 19.75% of homes state-wide built post-2009. According to the latest Census data, there are 2,136,080 occupied housing units across South Carolina, with 421,785 recognized as structures built since 2010.

North Carolina was named the state with the sixth-highest rate of new-build homes. A total of 781,093 homes have been built in the state since 2010, representing 18.17% of the total occupied housing supply statewide.

Nevada, Delaware, Colorado, and Tennessee filled out the top 10 states with the highest percentage of new-build homes. Properties built post-2009 make up over 15% of the total occupied housing units in each state.

Rhode Island and Connecticut have the lowest rate of new-build properties in America. Homes constructed since 2010 are just 4.59% and 5.74% of each state’s occupied properties. States with a high population, such as New York, Illinois, and Michigan, also ranked low in the study.

Key takeaway:

“It is unsurprising that Texas has topped the study for new-build properties. Gaining more new residents than any other state between 2000 and 2022 with over nine million, the rate of housing construction has increased to meet the state’s demand,” said a spokesperson from RubyHome Luxury Real Estate.

“Interestingly, the Southern and Western states ranked highest in the study, with nine of the top states located in either region. North Dakota is the only Midwestern state to make the top ranking, while many states in the Northeast were named among the states with the lowest rate of new-build homes.”

For more information, visit https://www.rubyhome.com/.

Sources: United States Census Bureau