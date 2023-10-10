Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Connecting and participating in your community is a key factor in a successful marketing and business when working in the real estate industry. Being a REALTOR® is akin to running a small local business, you have to be a part of the community to keep the business going.

With that being said, connecting to your community can be done in a million different ways, but a great and foremost way is to leverage holiday seasons, like Halloween. With Halloween spirit on par with Christmas nowadays, it’s a great holiday to participate in with your local community to really connect in and make your name as a pillar.

Here are some fun and spooky ways to connect with your local community this Halloween:

Trick or Treat Street/Trunk or Treat

Many areas with a downtown will run a Trick or Treat Street event in their shopping district (or even in a mall) to allow families to go trick or treating among local businesses. Make sure to decorate your office with your best Halloween spirit!

Trunk or Treat is a similar event where rather than along a street, people will gather their cars in a large parking lot and families will trick or treat out of the cars’ trunks. Businesses are welcome to participate as well, so make sure to spook up your trunk!

Both of these events are a great opportunity to meet and connect with parents and other adults and show you are a part of the community and are actively involved.

Sponsor school or community group parties

Many schools, after school groups like sports, and community groups like Boy and Girl Scouts host big parties for members to participate in and have some good old fashioned spooky fun. These events are always looking for funding to help make the experience the best it can be for the kids involved.

Donating money, prizes, food, etc to these events is a great way to get your name out there to the parents involved with a little marketing, and demonstrate that you are willing to give back to your local community.

Host your own community event

Along with participating in existing community events, hosting your own event is key. This really shows how much you feel you are a part of the community and care for it, as you are willing to contribute to planning/running community events.

There’s limitless possibilities for hosting, such as: a pumpkin carving party, a costume party, running a haunted house out of one of your listings, or all of the above in one big event. Don’t forget to add a little fun with some games and prizes too!

