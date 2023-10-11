Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced Jason Waugh as president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates, effective immediately. Waugh will lead the Coldwell Banker brand, including brand strategy and positioning, affiliate operations, and franchise sales for its growing network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 39 countries and territories. Waugh reports to Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands and former president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates.

Waugh, who most recently served as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals, will focus on day-to-day business operations, the acceleration of franchise sales, and enhanced service to affiliates, including harnessing innovative products and technology, domestically and globally. Waugh’s first official Coldwell Banker appearance will be this year’s Gen Blue Experience in Atlanta from October 16-19.

“Jason is a remarkable leader who brings both a deep understanding of real estate and a sharp sales acumen, drawn from his diverse range of business experience,” said Gehringer. “After an extensive search to ensure that we found an exemplary leader to guide Coldwell Banker in this new era, we found in Jason the leadership attributes and vision for growth that will be invaluable to our affiliate partners.”

“I am elated to serve as steward of the Coldwell Banker brand, the legendary North Star of the real estate industry,” said Waugh. “I am confident that my expertise has positioned me well to enable our broker owner affiliates and their agents to rapidly achieve their business goals now and long into the future. Coldwell Banker has been leading the industry for more than 117 years. I look forward to ensuring our brand leads the industry for future generations to come and delivers the quality services that our customers enjoy.”

In April 2023, Kamini Lane was tapped to lead Coldwell Banker Realty, the Anywhere company-owned Coldwell Banker brokerage organization, which includes a network of 55,000 agents. Waugh and Lane will partner to continue to accelerate results for the Coldwell Banker brand and company-owned brokerage, respectively.

