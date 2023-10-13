Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced the addition of Scott Le Roy Marketing (SLM) to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources, SLM provides agent and technology onboarding, as well as ongoing technology support services to brokerages of all sizes.

SLM’s range of solutions encompasses the setup of agent technologies such as email CRM software, transaction management software, websites, internal systems, and applications, the company stated. They also conduct scheduled check-ins with agents and offer both live and virtual tech training sessions. Additionally, SLM provides back-office support services like finance, cybersecurity, and admin support services. Moreover, SLM offers digital marketing services, including SEO optimization, social media campaigns, and email marketing. These services are strategically crafted to enhance visibility and reach for brokers and agents.

“SLM will make a great addition to the program given their commitment to high-quality, cost-effective technical support and digital marketing. In an increasingly online world, SLM’s expertise in building a robust online presence can be a game changer for our members,” said LeadingRE’s Vice President of Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

“LeadingRE’s focus on innovation, technology, and new services aligns well with SLM’s mission to provide tech-enabled and scalable solutions to brokerages,” said Scott Le Roy, founder of SLM.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.