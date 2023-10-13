In the ever-evolving world of real estate technology, the need for a robust backup system has never been more apparent. With the introduction of Real Estate Webmasters’ MLS Backup service—a game-changing solution designed to ensure that MLSs and brokerages are never left in the lurch, even in the face of catastrophic hardware failures or ransomware attacks—the technology provider is ensuring seamless operations amidst MLS challenges.

“MLS Backup is not just a product,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “It’s a safety net. Its primary objective is to provide a ready-to-use listing system that can be activated on the same day of a primary MLS failure.”

This means that REALTORS® can seamlessly continue their business operations without missing a beat, even if their primary MLS encounters unforeseen challenges.

According to Carey, the key benefits of MLS Backup include:

Redundancy Backups. “While most MLS systems already have a backup of their listings, the recent Rapattoni ransomware attack highlighted the importance of having a third-party backup that’s readily accessible and use-ready,” says Carey. “MLS Backup ensures there are backups on backups, providing an extra layer of security.”

MLS System for Critical Functions. Real Estate Webmasters’ platform isn’t trying to replace the full MLS. Instead, it focuses on the essential features REALTORS® need, such as adding, editing, deleting and syndicating listings. “This ensures that even if the primary MLS is down, REALTORS® can manage their listings and continue to generate offers and close deals,” explains Carey.

Disaster Recovery and Repopulation. “Once the primary MLS is back up, repopulating listings can be a tedious process. MLS Backup simplifies this by providing a feed of the most current listings directly back to the MLS, including all edits made during the downtime,” adds Carey.

“The recent Rapattoni MLS ransomware saga left many REALTORS® without access to their listings, highlighting the vulnerability of the current system,” continues Carey. “An important thing to note is that Rapattoni is back online, and although challenges occur within our industry, they also provide the opportunity for innovation to occur.”

In the downtime, some MLS members resorted to using Google Sheets to update listings, a far-from-ideal solution. Real Estate Webmasters’ MLS Backup service addresses this gap, ensuring that REALTORS® have a reliable backup system in place.

“While larger MLSs with significant tech budgets might have backup solutions, many do not. The recent challenges in the industry have underscored the importance of having an external third-party backup solution. NorthstarMLS, recognizing the value of this service, has already given the green light to Real Estate Webmasters’ MLS Backup service,” adds Carey.

One of the standout features of the MLS Backup platform is its affordability. When not in active use, the pricing is highly competitive, ensuring that cost isn’t a barrier to adoption. Moreover, when the service is actively used, the pricing is at least 50% less than the cost of the downed MLS.

Real Estate Webmasters’ MLS Backup service is a timely and essential solution for the real estate industry. “Not only does it provide a safety net for MLSs and brokerages, but it also ensures that REALTORS® can continue their business operations without any hiccups,” concludes Carey. “In a world where technology failures can have significant repercussions, having a reliable backup system isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity.” RE

For more information, please visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com.