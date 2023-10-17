The new Edge Up With NAR weekly newsletter is focused on bringing you more value through a curated mix of tools, trainings, news and more. Leverage customized content to help recruit new agents, demonstrate the value of membership to your current agents and ramp up your reputation in the community. Learn more.

We Power Innovation, We Empower REALTORS®

Knowledge is power and NAR is committed to empowering your agents by providing vetted solutions and all the information they need to choose the best real estate tech, tools and services to benefit their business. Learn more.

Power Up Professionalism with C2EX

C2EX is about connection—with your firm, your community and the elite team you’ve earned a place on with your REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence endorsement. Help your office stand out with a C2EX Brokerage Endorsement while your agents learn key content on a rich array of topics relevant to your business.