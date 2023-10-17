RE/MAX secured the top spot for real estate franchises in the Franchise Times Top 400 list. This achievement marks the 15th consecutive year RE/MAX has been recognized as the top real estate franchise in the comprehensive list.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales based on the previous year’s performance. RE/MAX joins other household names such as McDonald’s, 7-11 and Dunkin’ at the top of the list.

“Being the leading real estate franchisor brand on this widely recognized list speaks volumes to the power of RE/MAX,” commented RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey. “When a business owner opens a RE/MAX franchise, they are joining the most productive real estate network in the world, as measured by residential transaction sides.”

This is just one of the many accolades RE/MAX stated they have received this year:

Honored as a Top Franchisor on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500 List for the 39th year in a row

Recognized with Entrepreneur’s inaugural Hall of Fame honor

Named a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Entrepreneur

Recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top Real Estate Brokerage Franchise That Can Be Opened For Less Than $100K

Named a Top Global Franch is e by Entrepreneur 11 years in a row

Bailey added that being recognized on this annual list proves that the American Dream is alive.

“The desire to own a home and start a business are both at the core of the American Dream. For entrepreneurs within the real estate industry, aligning with a brand that boasts a strong business foundation while offering resources for growth is key—that’s why so many choose to build their business with RE/MAX,” he said.

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.