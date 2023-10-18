Real Estate Webmasters, a leading custom real estate website and digital marketing agency has announced that one of their clients, Rob Thomson, has been honored with a MarCom Award for his soon-to-be-launched website redesign, which will go live in November 2023.

The MarCom Awards are known for recognizing achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communications materials and programs.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in collaboration with Rob Thomson,” said Amy Pye, head of marketing at Real Estate Webmasters. “This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge design and functionality that not only meets but exceeds industry standards.”

Rob Thomson’s new website promises a seamless user experience, intuitive navigation, and a fresh, modern design that reflects the impact he’s creating on his local community. The anticipation for its release has been building, and this MarCom Award win only adds to the excitement.

“I’m truly honored to receive this recognition from the MarCom Awards,” said Rob Thomson. “It’s been a pleasure working with Real Estate Webmasters on this project, and I’m even more eager for our clients and partners to experience the new website.”

Real Estate Webmasters extends its gratitude to the MarCom Awards for this recognition and looks forward to unveiling the award-winning website to the public in November, the company said.

For more information, visit https://www.realestatewebmasters.com/.