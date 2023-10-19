United® Real Estate has announced a merger between Insight Realty Network, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and United Real Estate | DFW Properties, based in Grapevine, Texas. The move expands United’s presence to 830 agents throughout North Texas and 1,810 statewide.

Insight Realty Network owner Andy Bearden and United | DFW Properties owners Brenda Cole and Andy Gabehart share a vision of expanding market presence and services for agents and clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company said. Bearden will serve as chief executive officer and Cole as managing broker.

The merger was driven by shared core values, synergies and a desire to expand their agents’ local and national market reach. The combined operations will operate as United Real Estate | DFW Properties with offices in Fort Worth and Grapevine. It is a full-service real estate company supported by a leadership team with 75 years of combined experience.

“This merger is a perfect example of how companies can leverage synergies, internal talent and resources to become one of the strongest players in the market. With the support of the sixth-largest national brokerage in the U.S., this union is exciting and strategic for both companies,” says Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate.

United is the sixth largest brokerage in the U.S. in transactions, as ranked in the 2023 RISMedia Power Broker Report. Headquartered in Dallas, the company’s leadership and internal teams facilitate mergers and strategic growth moves for its operations nationwide.

“United approached us because of the value we offer. By combining our arsenal of resources, we are doubling down on the market and positioning our company and agents for explosive growth. In this merger, one plus one equals four,” says Andy Bearden, CEO of United | DFW Properties.

“We have discussed growing through merger or partnership for some time. We built our brokerage from the ground up and knew we wanted to expand further for our agents and clients. Having a powerful partner in the Fort Worth market makes a lot of sense for us. Collectively, we will gain market share throughout the DFW metroplex,” comments Brenda Cole, owner-principal broker of United | DFW Properties.

“This merger is all about synergy. It brings new energy, new talent, more agent services and a larger service footprint. We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with shared leadership and agent-centric cultures,” adds Andy Gabehart, owner-partner of United | DFW Properties.

As a result of the merger, Insight Realty agents gain access to United Real Estate’s wide array of offerings, including a nationwide referral network, Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform, automated marketing, customizable websites, CRM, lead automation and training, among other services.

United | DFW Properties agents receive new resources from Insight Realty, including one-on-one social media consulting, Regus workspace partnership, mentoring program for new agents, property management program and team-building expertise.

Agents will have access to new programs announced at United’s business conference in Orlando last month: a financial wealth-building program, healthcare plans and LeadBoost platform, among others.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.