Closing arguments in the landmark Burnett class action case were presented to an eight-person jury yesterday, with the possibility of a verdict that could rock the industry coming as early as today.

The plaintiffs’ case hinges on convincing a jury that the major corporate brokerages conspired with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on rules that limited competition and harmed consumers, focused specifically on buyer agent compensation and the fact that sellers pay both agents.

Along with NAR, HomeServices of America and Keller Williams are also defendants in the case, with RE/MAX and Anywhere settling before the trial.

After two weeks of often dramatic testimony, both sides summed up their cases, with the plaintiffs’ lead attorney Mike Ketchmark viciously attacking the defendants, calling real estate power players “the head of the snake.”

“This is a courtroom of accountability and you have the power,” Ketchmark boomed.

Here are the highlights from the last day of the Burnett trial:

Ketchmark pulls no punches

-Colorful and theatrical throughout the course of the trial, Ketchmark did not hold back during an hour and a half of speaking, presenting the case dramatically as a David versus Goliath contest and emphasizing the incredibly high stakes of the verdict.

“Everything I have ever done in my life has prepared me to stand before you today,” he said.

-Ketchmark pulled a somewhat ancillary revelation from the trial as he began his attack, reminding the jury of when a former NAR president testified that the internet made it harder to buy homes, dismissing that as an obvious untruth.

“If they won’t be honest about that, can they be honest about one thing?” he asked. “I almost fell out of my chair when I heard that.”

He continued to attack the personal credibility of the defendant executives, later calling out Keller Williams Co-Founder Gary Keller for saying he didn’t know what it meant when he was picked as the most powerful person in real estate.

-On the more substantive side, Ketchmark sought to walk the jury through the elements needed to prove the conspiracy, including that the rule in question can be unwritten, and the players didn’t have to personally meet in some room to carry it out. Keller Williams, Ketchmark admitted, was formed as a company after the alleged conspiracy was formed, but they still participated in it, he claimed.

-Ketchmark also highlighted another key moment in the trial, when NAR CEO Bob Goldberg declined to say whether a verdict for the plaintiffs in this case would cause him to change rules regarding buyer compensation. Ketchmark argued that NAR is not some passive party, but rather, they “enforce” rules that allegedly harm homesellers.

-The relative stability of commissions—which was disputed by NAR’s expert witness—also was revived by Ketchmark, who called the fact that commissions are broadly invariant to market conditions and agent experience evidence that anti-competitive rules are steering the market.

“The data shows what it shows and they know it,” Ketchmark said.

He also again tried to undermine the aforementioned NAR expert witness, an experienced economist who has worked on antitrust matters, pointing out that NAR had input on his presentation.

-But Ketchmark was careful to exempt a few of the defendant’s more sympathetic witnesses, two of whom were born or grew up near where the trial is taking place in Missouri. Saying explicitly that these people were not part of the conspiracy, Ketchmark instead said the misconduct “starts at the top; it’s the head of the snake.”

-When speaking about damages, Ketchmark reminded the jury that they were only considering compensatory damages—that is, returning money that was allegedly taken from the class members. But he was also clear that he personally felt this didn’t go far enough.

“(The defendants) are lucky the law does not allow for (punitive damages),” he said. “I would ask for that.”

-And Ketchmark was less than sympathetic when talking about the potential negative effects of a major judgment against these big real estate players, saying that affordability issues for homebuyers were irrelevant.

“This is not a buyer’s side case,” Ketchmark stated, adding later that he thought first-time homebuyers would be against the “rigging of the system.”

He also compared the loss of real estate jobs to other obsolete industries—namely, video rentals, saying that people who worked at now-defunct Blockbuster Video found new jobs.

William Schmidt contributed to this reporting.