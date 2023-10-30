For Steven Fase II, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate, Tomie Raines REALTORS® and Executive Realty, real estate has always been a family business.

“Our company was founded by my grandpa in 1953 under the name Fase Realty Co., and what started as a small, local brokerage, quickly grew into a multi-state operation under the leadership of my dad when he took the company over from grandpa in 1973,” says Fase. “I worked alongside my dad growing up, picking up odd jobs with the company’s facilities until I worked my way up to office manager and then regional manager in our Eastern Michigan region.”

In 2019, Fase was humbled and honored when his dad appointed him president, and he has helped the company continue to grow and excel.

“It’s truly an exciting industry to be a part of,” says Fase. “What other industry touches the lives of every person on this planet so profoundly?”

One of the lessons he’s learned over his years in the industry is the importance of home warranties, which ultimately led to the firm’s longstanding relationship with American Home Shield® (AHS®).

“Our company doesn’t take relationships lightly,” says Fase. “We truly vet our options and make sure we are making a choice that will further the lives of our consumers. We partnered with AHS® because not only are they responsive and trustworthy, but they are good people to work with. I know that American Home Shield has their clients covered.”

Fase notes that working with a trusted name and market leader has helped the firm’s sales associates stand out, and in a competitive environment, any differentiator is a benefit.

“Home warranties provide protection and offer an added layer of comfort,” says Fase. “If something goes wrong, there’s a plan in place to help resolve the issue quickly, efficiently and stress-free.”

That’s why from day one the brokerage trains its sales associates on the benefits that come with a home warranty so that they can pass that knowledge along to their clientele and explain why it’s a savvy decision to have one during any real estate transaction.

“Writing a home warranty into a sales agreement makes negotiations stronger, and often helps sell a home quicker,” explains Fase, who has had an AHS® warranty on every property he’s ever owned.

“When my wife and I bought our first home, we literally had every major appliance go out within weeks of closing,” says Fase. “Having the home warranty provided added comfort knowing that our budget was protected. After experiencing a major life event, they helped us feel settled.”

Over the years, Fase has come to appreciate the fact that AHS is an incredible partner—responsive and trustworthy. If problems arise, the regional support team is an email or phone call away. Better yet, Fase notes that the entire team—Jes Fields, Nick Covill, Greg Long, Steven Schnelz, Steve Light, Kristee Golan, Lori Hoover and many others—go above and beyond for any AHS® client.

“Most of all, I appreciate the relational nature of our relationship with American Home Shield. I know and trust that they can be relied on when we or our consumers need them,” concludes Fase. “They’re on the cutting edge of developing new products for their consumers, and they’re taking their trusted reputation and building on it to bring new and innovative products to the market.” RE

