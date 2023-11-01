The November issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at CoStar’s 2 year journey into making Homes.com the No. 2 in the portal field—surpassing 100 million unique monthly visitors in September—and nearing their goal of becoming No. 1. In addition, we take a look at new NAR President Tracy Kasper’s ideas surrounding the current controversy, CRS Data’s offerings that set them apart in the current market, and CRD’s new certificate course.

When CoStar Group acquired Homes.com in 2021, the goal was bold and ambitious: to earn the coveted No. 1 spot in the portal field by creating the best environment for real estate professionals and consumers. Nearly three years later, Homes.com has gained important ground toward that goal, recently claiming the No. 2 spot by surpassing 100 million unique monthly visitors in September. The portal has jumped ahead of realtor.com® and Redfin, and now stands second only to Zillow. Along with this exponential jump in traffic, Homes.com has generated billions of dollars in commissions for agents. Unsurprisingly, the rapid pace of Homes.com’s growth has left some questioning the legitimacy of the numbers. Still, shortly after Homes.com announced its 100 million-visitors milestone in October, the competition got busy debunking the metrics. In this month’s cover story, CoStar Group Founder & CEO Andy Florance and Homes.com President David Mele unpack the methodology behind the portal’s vault to second place, and why securing the No. 2 position is just the tip of the iceberg.

NAR President Tracy Kasper shares insights on the controversy, the market and ways to move forward on all fronts.

CRS Data: A Prospecting Must for Real Estate Professionals

Given the current state of the market, the company’s offerings are more crucial than ever, and often the key factor for prospecting opportunities.

Advocating for Your Community’s Future

The Center for REALTOR® Development’s new certificate course shines a light on real estate community advocacy.

