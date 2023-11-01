The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to analyzing the trends and comparative data for the top residential markets throughout the United States and Canada.

October’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend. We review the status of September’s market, as this month is usually a good indicator of the direction the market is headed for the next few months.

Initial review shows a slower market. The key indicators, such as fewer sales, would suggest we are moving towards a buyer’s market, but the sales data still holds that we are in a seller’s market.

So why does the current market not feel favorable to either sellers or buyers?

We explore the reasons behind this market’s deviation from conventional norms and the factors that impact it, both internally and externally. We uncover the trends behind the increasing inventory levels that persist, in order to grasp the importance of market demand. We highlight some key factors that are causing buyer hesitancy and discuss why their priorities may continue to shift. Lastly, we review which types of properties are most in-demand by the affluent and which could offer better returns on investment.

Despite the mixed messages, the luxury market continues to see a strength in prices and a demand for the right properties. The Institute maintains that luxury real estate remains one of the most consistent investment returns. However, it is important to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities, rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

Click Here to See the Institute’s Full Report

For homeowners looking to sell or buy in today’s market, we recommend working with a Member of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Members of The Institute are real estate professionals who can provide you with critical knowledge about your local market, maintain a high level of security and safety during the process, and they know how to leverage technology and strategies to provide maximum exposure and assistance.

For agents interested in improving their business and learning new skills, we invite you to join The Institute. Gain exclusive insights into the upper-tier real estate market at one of our live or online training sessions. Enroll today!