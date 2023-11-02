Above, Nykia Wright

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced today that Nykia Wright has been appointed its interim chief executive officer, starting Nov. 20, 2023. Bob Goldberg, who announced his planned retirement in June of this year, will serve as an executive consultant to NAR to help support the transition.

As previously announced, NAR is conducting a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CEO.

“After announcing my decision to retire earlier this year, and as I reflected on my 30 years at NAR, I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future,” said Goldberg in a release.

“Nykia’s strategic expertise and forward-looking perspective are exactly what NAR needs to continue advancing its mission in an ever-changing world,” he added. “I am grateful for the privilege of leading NAR and confident that the association will continue delivering incredible value to its members for generations to come.”

According to NAR, Wright brings a breadth of executive leadership and strategic advisory experience to the organization. As the CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, she led the newspaper through a sweeping digital transformation and a merger with WBEZ (Chicago Public Media). She started in that role on an interim basis as well, stepping down in January of this year.

Wright began her career in the financial services industry and, prior to leading the Sun-Times, was a strategy and business transformation consultant who advised companies and organizations on a variety of operational, financial and performance improvement matters.

Wright is also the co-founder of SonicMESSENGER, a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, startup helping democratize audience engagement and measurement by leveraging smart audio. She sits on the board of the American Cancer Society and the Better Government Association, among other entities, and is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at her alma mater, the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

“We are delighted to welcome Nykia as interim CEO,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper, a REALTOR® from Nampa, Idaho, and broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty. “Her deep experience driving organizational transformation positions her well to advance our strategy, vision and culture initiatives. I look forward to working with her, in partnership with our Leadership Team and staff, to continue strengthening our organization.

“We are immensely grateful for Bob’s leadership and decades-long service to NAR,” Kasper added. “It has been a privilege to work with him in expanding and strengthening our organization, and we congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement. His contributions to our association and our industry have been tremendous.”

“NAR advocates for and empowers people who help families across America realize the dream of homeownership,” Wright said. “I am honored to join the organization at this important moment, when the opportunity to make a difference in the evolving real estate landscape has never been greater. I look forward to getting to work and partnering closely with NAR’s talented staff in the months ahead.”