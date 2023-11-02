Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced it is building on its lower Michigan presence with the affiliation of Trophy Class Real Estate, a Muskegon-based firm which has served residents of West Michigan since 1992.

Now doing business as Century 21 Trophy Class, The company has been under the leadership of President and CEO Ian Volchoff since 2012, according to a release. Volchoff and his team of affiliated sales associates specialize in rural homes, commercial investments, waterfront properties, farms and ranches, and the second home market.

Century 21 stated that brokerage is well-known for its in-house marketing team. Volchoff’s marketing professionals are able to create top-tier content across multiple platforms. The Trophy Class marketing team’s YouTube channel features over 200 videos showcasing homes and land, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@TrophyClass.

Now with the backing of the Century 21 brand, Volchoff stated he is looking to expand the firm’s footprint across the state as well as gain more market share in Muskegon. Specifically, Volchoff wants to add 5-10 agents to his team and expand his service area by adding new or existing offices. As with his in-house marketing efforts, he will also utilize the digital assets provided by the brand in order to grow his digital sphere of influence while still maintaining his value to his local community.

“We are all eager to utilize the networking opportunities that come with being part of the Century 21 brand,” said Volchoff. “The Century 21 name by itself generates excitement and that name recognition is something that we plan to utilize in order to attract new clients as well as retain existing ones. As a content-creation-heavy brokerage, we understand that the first moments of an interaction are paramount and there’s no better first impression in real estate than introducing yourself as part of the Century 21 family.”

“Ian is a savvy business professional with a wealth of experience and insight that he leverages for the benefit of his clients,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “He has built an impressive business in the state of Michigan and we are excited to support his growth goals in cementing his presence in the vibrant beachside community of Muskegon and expanding his footprint across the state.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.