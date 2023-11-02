In the world of real estate, where location is paramount, there are few places as alluring as the globe’s best surfing hotspots. Blessed with breathtaking coastlines and world-class waves, regions like California, Hawaii, Nicaragua and South Africa offer a unique combination of natural beauty, adventure and a laid-back lifestyle.

LeadingRE members highlight how these coveted destinations have become magnets for real estate buyers, both locally and internationally.

Surfing hotspots boast a vibrant coastal environment, brimming with majestic waves and pristine beaches. California’s iconic breaks such as Malibu and Rincon draw surfers year-round, providing the perfect setting for those seeking an adrenaline rush. Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing, offers legendary waves like Pipeline and Waimea Bay, attracting enthusiasts from every corner of the globe. Nicaragua, with its untouched beaches and consistent surf, beckons adventurers looking to escape the crowds. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Jeffreys Bay, with its renowned Supertubes, provides proximity to such awe-inspiring natural wonders—and is an undeniable draw for property buyers.

In Australia, the New South Wales (NSW) hotspot of Byron Bay, the fashionable Sydney suburb of Bondi Beach and Queensland’s major holiday spot, the Gold Coast, are high on the global surfer’s bucket list. According to Reece Coleman, head of advisory at Maker Advisory, the leading Australian buying advisor, “all three places offer the chance to live close to beaches with world-best surfing conditions as well as every convenience.”

Byron Bay is home to Hollywood stars, while the Gold Coast—a two-hour drive north of Byron over the NSW border—is the epicenter of Australia’s fastest-growing region: South Eastern Queensland. Median house prices in Byron Bay are hovering around $3 million, and while values have fallen nearly 3.2% in the past 12 months, home prices in Byron Bay have escalated from $1.3 million in April 2018.

As for Bondi Beach—Sydney’s most famous beachside suburb located about 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the CBD (central business district)—median house prices are currently $3.65 million, data from realestate.com.au shows. The figure marks a 5.3% decline over the past year, according to the same portal, yet a rise from $1.95 million in April 2018.

The Gold Coast, long one of Australia’s most popular holiday destinations, is now among the country’s top locations targeted by sea changers—especially those fleeing fast-paced lifestyles in Sydney and Melbourne. This is reflected in median house prices, which are up 13.6% in the past 12 months to $2.9 million, according to realestate.com.au.

What’s more, this figure has risen from $1.2 million in April 2018. “In all these locations, buyers are seeking the best they can afford. That means if not a freestanding house—a prospect which in both Bondi and Byron usually means forking out well over $3 million—then an apartment or villa as close to the beach as possible.

Gold Coast and Bondi Beach property buyers are mainly purchasing primary residences, whereas Byron Bay is still seeing a good proportion transitioning from second-home buyers to those wanting to settle permanently,” says Coleman.

Jeff Chertow, managing partner of Pinnacle Estate Properties, Inc. comments: “Malibu, California, has always had an allure to buyers, with incredible weather and great open beaches offering several major iconic surf breaks. The most popular properties are beachfront homes with direct access to surf breaks, but inventory is extremely low.

There is a nice mix of beachfront homes; mostly buyers are second or third homeowners who have property all over the world. Our demographic is HNWIs, creative types, artists and celebrities who enjoy the outdoor lifestyle and privacy that Malibu offers.”

The top surf spots are characterized by a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere where

the ocean takes center stage. Locals and international buyers alike are drawn to the surf culture, embracing the sense of community and camaraderie that accompanies it. From early morning dawn patrols to sunset sessions, surfing becomes a way of life. This connection with the ocean and the tight-knit surf community creates a desirable environment that transcends mere property ownership.

“In California, the coastal towns of Santa Cruz and Encinitas have seen substantial appreciation in real estate prices, with properties commanding a premium due to their proximity to world-class surf breaks,” adds Chertow.

Surfing locations are not only popular among residents, but also attract a steady stream of tourists. The allure of prime waves brings in surf enthusiasts, adventure seekers and beach lovers year-round, fueling the local economy. With tourism comes a range of economic opportunities, from surf schools and rental shops to cafes and boutique hotels. Property buyers recognize the potential for investment and income generation, making real estate in these hotspots an attractive option. Additionally, international buyers are drawn to the prospect of vacation homes or rental properties that can provide both personal enjoyment and financial returns.

Joao Mucciolo, founder of Trinity Real Estate Nicaragua comments: “Nicaragua is a great and safe place to visit, with lots more to offer than only surf. The waves start really pumping from April until August, and that’s when we see the more advanced surfers visit. Then from November until April we see more beginner surfers come and more snowbirds running away from the cold. Prices have been slowly increasing for the past five years in Nicaragua, but we are still a much more affordable option than our neighboring countries. Tola and San Juan del Sur, in the South Pacific of Nicaragua, have been the most popular destinations.”

Hawaii’s North Shore and South Africa’s Western Cape have also witnessed robust real estate markets driven by the allure of the waves. The potential for capital appreciation further enhances the desirability of these locations.

Nicole Inja Choi, REALTOR®/partner at Locations in Hawaii comments:

“The island of Hawaii benefits from beautiful sunny weather year-round. For experienced surfers, the winter surf brings huge waves to the North Shore. In town, the waves are biggest and most consistent June through September; however, Waikiki and the South Shore have the potential to see good surf all year.”

International buyers are particularly attracted to these beach locations due to their potential as investment or second-home destinations.

“New construction condos with unique amenities, like rooftop gardens—and, of course, surfboard storage are currently the most popular types of property for primary residences and second-home buyers alike,” adds Choi.

South Africa’s coastline offers some of the best surfing in the world, in cold Atlantic Ocean and warm Indian Ocean waters. In terms of surfing, Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape province is the best known, and home to the annual Corona Open J-Bay competition—a premier event on the World Surfing League championship tour. It is renowned among professional surfers for the exceptional right-hand point break at the Supertubes beach, which generates legendary waves.

The popular town offers a trendy beachfront array of shops, restaurants, pubs and surf schools, as well as a host of other outdoor activities.

Jacques Strydom, principal of the Jeffreys Bay franchise of the Chas Everitt International Property Group, states that demand for homes in the area has been increasingly steady for the past few years, and that the ratio of permanent residents to holiday homeowners has shifted markedly.

“Demand has been boosted by the work-from-home trend, which has freed a steady stream of family buyers, executives and professionals to relocate here permanently to enjoy the more laid-back lifestyle alongside a growing number of retirees. There has also been an increase in investment buying.

“And this has put inventory under some pressure. Also, many homeowners here are now thinking twice before selling due to the recent growth in property prices. But we still have a healthy variety of full title homes, upmarket apartments, sectional title townhouses and luxury beachfront properties to offer prospective buyers,” says Strydom.

In the province of KwaZulu-Natal, Ballito is another surfing mecca in South Africa, offering a variety of breaks for all levels of surfers. The warm Indian Ocean waters enable surfing events and competitions throughout the year. These attract many local and international surfers and include the Ballito Pro, the longest-running professional surfing event in Africa.

Surfing isn’t the only reason that people love Ballito, says Bernadine Roos, local team leader for Chas Everitt International Property Group (https://www.chaseveritt.co.za). “The town also offers a vibrant, upmarket coastal lifestyle that draws crowds of holidaymakers in season and has also attracted many thousands of new residents from the city of Durban to the south and from Johannesburg, Pretoria and other inland cities over the past 10 years. Demand has further increased in the post-pandemic period. Inventory has shrunk, and prices have risen.

“Most of the properties sold in Ballito are still second homes rather than primary residences and belong to people who like having a holiday home or an investment property at the coast. Consequently, the most popular types of property are apartments or townhouses in secure sectional title developments, which offer more affordability, security, convenience and amenities than free-standing houses.”

Surfing hotspots in places like California, Hawaii, Nicaragua and South Africa have garnered a reputation as some of the most desirable real estate markets globally. These regions encapsulate the essence of a dream lifestyle, combining stunning natural beauty, a thriving surf culture and economic opportunities. From locals seeking to embrace their passion for the waves to international buyers looking for an investment and a slice of paradise, the allure of these surfing hotspots remains undeniable. As the waves continue to beckon, the real estate markets in these coastal havens will undoubtedly ride the tide of demand for years to come.

