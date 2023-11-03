For iBuyer Opendoor, “progress” in its third quarter earnings report came in the form of announcing a loss of “only” $106 million, unquestionably better than the nearly $1 billion lost in Q3 2022. It was a reversal of fortune from the company’s second quarter, when it showed a $23 million profit. But even while bringing in $980 million in revenue between July and September, it represented a 71% decline compared to the same period last year.

Opendoor CEO Carrie Wheeler explained the numbers as best she could.

“Our third quarter results were in line or ahead of our prior guidance driven by our continued focus on delivering operational excellence through pricing improvements, cost savings and risk management,” she said. “The third quarter also marked our return to positive contribution margin. These results demonstrate our continued strong execution and marketshare gains in what remains an uncertain U.S. housing market. With an improved cost structure, strong balance sheet and scaled customer acquisition channels, we believe we have laid the foundation to emerge from this cycle more resilient and well-positioned for continued share gains and long-term profitability.

“As the market-leading platform that is leveraging technology to transform and simplify the way people buy and sell their home, we have a significant opportunity ahead of us and remain steadfast in our mission to power life’s progress, one move at a time.”

Opendoor stock shot up 16% to $2.20 at close of business Thursday.

Key highlights from Q3 include: