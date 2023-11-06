Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced a new enterprise agreement with RealScout, a real estate technology company that provides an automated contact nurture platform for agents to better serve their clients during the home buying and selling process.

The agreement will allow the company’s affiliated agents and franchise owners to engage, nurture and convert clients at each stage of the real estate journey, the company stated. The platform will be available to the company’s brands, including CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker® and Sotheby’s International Realty®.

Based on analysis by RealScout conducted in four major U.S. metro regions, the median residential closed volume was 54% higher for agents using its platform compared to those not using the platform, according to a release.

“Our collaboration with RealScout will help Anywhere continue delivering comprehensive and valuable solutions to affiliated agents and consumers,” said Tony Kueh, chief product officer, Anywhere. “The RealScout platform works seamlessly with existing tools and data sources our affiliated agents use today, and the platform is proven to help agents reach and expand their sphere of influence and get more people into the homes they want with less effort. This drives both positive business outcomes and compelling experiences for consumers.”

Anywhere affiliated agents and franchisees use RealScout by inviting their leads and contacts to the platform, either manually or via an automated integration, where consumers receive timely listing alerts, market activity alerts and home valuation reports.

Colleen Barry, CEO of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Boston, has witnessed agents benefit from the platform’s ease of use, the company said. “Setting up RealScout was very simple, and just in the first week, a lot of our agents noticed how their clients were more responsive to the detail of the listings they received,” she said.

“The industry is evolving fast, and Anywhere, via its strength in data and analytics, is a frontrunner in delivering tech-driven experiences that meet and exceed agent and consumer demands,” said Andrew Flachner, president, and co-founder of RealScout. “Anywhere is truly invested in harnessing the power of technology to achieve exceptional results, bringing together consumers, real estate professionals and developers. That’s why we’re thrilled to integrate the RealScout platform with the Anywhere ecosystem. It’s all about enabling choice, flexibility and customized solutions for home buying and selling.”

In 2022, RealScout was selected as the winner of the Anywhere FWD Innovation Summit. The competition was designed to accelerate technology innovation and help shape the future of the real estate services market.

For more information, visit http://www.realscout.com.