The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) named two members as REALTOR® of the Year and Affiliate Member of the Year at their 107th Annual Meeting on Oct. 30.

HGAR honored Anthony Domathoti, Broker/Owner of Exit Realty Premium in the Bronx, as 2023’s REALTOR® of the Year. A broker/owner with 25 years in the business, Domathoti is a former HGAR President, a member of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, and is involved with many non-profit organizations including HOPELINE in the South Bronx.

In addition, HGAR honored John Dolgetta, Esq., Principal and Managing Attorney of Dolgetta Law, PLLC in White Plains, as 2023’s Affiliate Member of the Year. Dolgetta’s practice includes real estate, real estate agency law, commercial leasing, mergers and acquisitions, not-for-profit corporate law, wills, trusts, and estates, the company stated. As General Outside Corporate Counsel for HGAR, he has facilitated several mergers including those with the Putnam County Association of REALTORS®, the Rockland County Board of REALTORS®, the Orange County Association of REALTORS®, and the Manhattan Association of REALTORS®.

“Congratulations to our REALTOR® and Affiliate of the Year honorees for their extraordinary contributions to this organization and to their communities,” said HGAR CEO Lynda Fernandez. “I also want to recognize all of our other awardees. They are truly an inspiration for us all.”

Additional award winners include:

Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award: Kathy Zamechansky of KZA Realty Group in the Bronx. This award is presented to an individual who has continuously advocated for his or her fellow REALTORS® and homeowners on local, regional and national levels of government. Zamechansky has played a key role in the Association’s Legislative Committee for many years.

Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Award: Matt McAllister of Corcoran, Baer & McIntosh in Nyack. The award is named for a brave young woman who was a victim of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, where she had been volunteering to help families in need. McAllister chairs the Association’s REALTOR® Foundation Project Committee, which plans various volunteer events for the charities the Foundation supports.

Extra Mile Award: Joseph Lippolis of BHHS Rivertowns Real Estate in Peekskill. This award is presented to someone who has gone above and beyond in helping other agents. Lippolis serves as Treasurer of HGAR’s Board of Directors, and he has gone way beyond due diligence into the organization’s financial accounting and practices to improve transparency.

Spirit Awards: Nan Palumbo of Green Grass Real Estate Corp. in Bronxville, and Christina Prostano of Compass in Manhattan. These awards honor those who have demonstrated continuous support and outreach to other HGAR members. Palumbo is responsible for jump-starting the Association’s Young Professionals (YPN) Network, and co-chairs the group. Prostano has been instrumental in expanding the Association’s global real estate efforts, and co-chairs HGAR’s Global Business Council.

Excellence in Commercial Real Estate: MacKenzie Forsberg of Genesis Realty Group in the Bronx. This award recognizes an individual who has been a driving force in the regional commercial real estate market. Forsberg is heavily involved with HGAR’s Commercial & Investment Division (CID) and has served on many commercial panels. Her firm is also involved with several green initiatives.

Up & Coming Awards: Tiffany French of Clarke Realty in New Rochelle and Tracey Scaro of ERA Insite Realty Services in White Plains. These awards give kudos to those who show growing involvement and dedication to HGAR by volunteering on Association committees. B oth French and Scaro are graduates of HGAR’s Leadership accelerator program. French has been involved in the Association’s DEI Steering and Fair Housing Committees, as well as the Young Professionals Network (YPN). Scaro co-chairs YPN.

YPN Award: Kadian Martin of Curasi Realty, Inc. in Montgomery. Marking its debut this year, the Young Professionals Network award is designed to recognize a person who has contributed the most to growing the group and getting involved. Martin, a real estate rookie, has been very active with YPN since joining HGAR in 2021 and has attended almost 20 Association events in this year alone.

President’s Award: Cathleen Stack, Chief Marketing Officer at HGAR in White Plains and Goshen. HGAR President Tony D’Anzica presented this award to the person who has made the greatest impact on him during his presidency. Stack has been heavily involved in HGAR’s Global Business Council and marketing the Association’s global business efforts.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.