Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has welcomed BoxBrownie.com to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. BoxBrownie.com offers high-quality image editing services, including virtual staging and renovation, floor plan redraws, and 360 image enhancement.

BoxBrownie.com provides an efficient and affordable photo-editing platform that empowers real estate professionals to enhance property marketing with images, floorplans, virtual tours, and more, according to a release. These tools allow agents to save time and focus on core tasks for success in real estate.

According to LeadingRE Vice President of Sales/ Partnerships Jeff Kennedy, “BoxBrownie.com’s expertise in image editing and marketing is a game-changer for real estate professionals. Their services, from virtual staging and renovation to 360 virtual tours, can save agents both time and money and position listings in the best possible way.”

“BoxBrownie.com’s relationship with LeadingRE is built on a shared vision to empower agents worldwide with advanced tools and services that are essential for thriving in the real estate industry. We’re thrilled to be entering this relationship; it represents our continued commitment to providing innovative and streamlined solutions that assist industry professionals to stand out in a competitive market,” said Mel Myers, BoxBrownie.com co-founder and CEO.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/ or https://www.boxbrownie.com/.