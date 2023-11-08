Troy Reierson

CEO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, California Properties and Nevada Properties

Henderson, Nevada

https://www.bhhs.com/arizonapropertiescaliforniapropertiesnevadaproperties-nv301

Region served: Las Vegas, Arizona and Southern California

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 25

Number of agents: 2,700

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Laugh hard at least once every single day.

Is now the time to pursue expansion—in terms of offices and/or number of agents? It’s the right time for the right companies. Something I’m not looking to do is open additional office space just to put a sign up in a market and start competing blindly. I’m interested in looking at great companies that may be interested in being absorbed, that might be looking for some shelter during these times and looking to get out of the line of fire of liability that so many brokerages run into. We’re an organization that leans into longevity, but we’re not looking to make poor business decisions just to add agent count.



We’re looking to add the right agents and the right companies into our organization, which is why we’d rather be more productive. What I talk about a lot to our firm is that we don’t need to be the biggest, we just need to strive to be the best.

How does your company make its agents’ jobs easier? We’re a company that embraces teams, and we’ve got amazing teams inside this organization. We view our agents as sales executives, which makes us a business services company, allowing businesses to build a brokerage within our brokerage. How do we do that? We make sure they have a plan. We talk to them about growing as an agent of one, or maybe they want to grow to a group of 101 agents. We’re here to help and support our agents any step of the way. We value our sales executives, and we look at them as partners in the business.

From your perspective as CEO, what advice would you give to other leaders looking to grow and succeed? Look at your business through the eyes of your sales executives and employees. Is it an environment that you would be proud of? Would you be willing to tell others about your experiences in the company? Would you go the extra mile? Do you want to help others? Do you want to serve in your firm as a team or individual contributor? Since I took the helm in the middle of last year, we’ve experienced many of the same hurdles that others have experienced. While it’s easy to feel bad or complain and blame, that doesn’t solve any of the problems. Instead, we dive in, we embrace and think through them, and we take action to ensure that we keep moving. It’s these times that force you to look deeper, run your business better and find areas that need reinvention.

What attracted you to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network? There are four pillars of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network that attracted me: longevity, stability, integrity and trust. The organization that I’m a part of today is a legacy company that’s been in place for over 44 years here in Las Vegas. As far as stability, it goes without saying that with a company like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. behind us, we’re run by the greatest financial mind of all time. We’ve always been based on integrity, and we always do what’s right for our customers legally, ethically and morally. Looking at trust as the fourth pillar, with 44 years behind this firm, we wouldn’t be where we are today without a tremendous amount of transparency and trust.

For more information, please visit https://www.BerkshireHathawayHS.com.