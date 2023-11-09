Time flies, especially in a fast-paced career like real estate, where it can seem as though nothing is more important than your current sale or having a steady supply of clients.

With 2024 right around the corner, all eyes are on the year ahead, so we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“As we prepare for a new year, how is your business strategy shifting?”

Here’s what they had to say:

ACHIEVERS

Natalie Hamrick

President, Affiliate Services

Christie’s International Real Estate

“We’re doubling down on creating new resources and driving adoption of existing resources to give brokers, agents and clients an advantage in a challenging market. It doesn’t make sense to focus on the things you can’t control: the market, economy, interest rates. But you can control things like marketshare, tech adoption, training and coaching, recruitment and retention, and your overall level of service. We’ve always focused on these areas, and we’ll put even more effort into them knowing that challenging markets create big opportunities.”

ACHIEVERS

Laura O’Connor

President and COO

JPAR® – Real Estate

“We are very intentionally shifting our investments of both cash and staffing to support a ‘Whole Health Initiative’ under our new JPAR WHO (Whole Health Organization) plan. We recognize that this is the first market slowdown for many agents in the industry, and they will be better equipped to navigate both this market and any future market changes if their basic health, wellness and financial needs are met. Agents have always been the center of our business, and we are doubling down on our investment in the people that we are partnered with.”

ACHIEVERS

Eric Stegemann

CEO

TRIBUS

“We are leaning into hiring. While many companies have been laying off hundreds and thousands of employees, we’re hiring some amazing people to help our clients. We believe companies that are leaning into high-quality education, support and adoption of their platforms will be successful tech companies over the next few years. Quality over quantity.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2023-newsmakers/ to learn more about this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers. RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced in the February issue of Real Estate magazine and online at rismedia.com.