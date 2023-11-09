As electric vehicles become more cost effective and gain better range options, more drivers are thinking of making the switch. While EVs certainly have their advantages, they also have their faults and challenges owners need to be prepared to overcome. Thankfully, in most cases a little planning goes a long way.

Evaluate Opportunity Costs

An electric vehicle isn’t an instant win for all situations; because an EV is resource-intensive to build, taking into account manufacturing emissions, it takes an average of 15,000 miles on the road for an EV to start reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to a gasoline vehicle. Fuel costs and electricity costs fluctuate and while you can save by charging at home, not everyone will have the option. If you live in a particularly walkable rental area, you may have more cost-effective and eco-friendly options available through walking, biking, or using an electric bike for short commute. Public transportation is also an efficient and cost-effective alternative, particularly in cities where the transportation has switched to EV vehicles themselves.

Understand Charging Options

Electric vehicle charging is separated into 3 levels. Level 1 is the most basic and is simply a charge from a standard outlet. This is impractical for most modern EVs unless you have a short commute and can charge overnight. Level 2 is the most common for home charging since it simply requires a 240V outlet. You can hire an electrician to install one in a convenient location, if needed. Level 3 chargers are fast chargers and are usually at paid public locations. In order to charge at home, you’ll need to have your space evaluated for a charger install. Many level 2 chargers are “plug and play” meaning you simply have to plug them into a 240V outlet in order to utilize them.

Consider Your Parking

Charging an EV is relatively simple for homeowners with garages and ample parking, for owners of townhomes or condos who utilize street parking, owning an electric vehicle might be more complicated. You may need to evaluate if home charging is a reasonable possibility for you or if you are willing to face the inconvenience of utilizing public chargers. If you live in an HOA, you may also be able to petition for a level two charging station to be installed in a common area as a neighborhood amenity.