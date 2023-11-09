Setting up the nursery is one of the most exciting and anxiety-inducing parts of preparing for the arrival of a new child. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, here are some tips to help you design a nursery that will be comfortable, functional and safe.

Set a Budget

Before you start looking for furniture for the nursery, set a budget. You probably won’t be able to afford all the items on your wish list. You’ll have to compare products and prices, prioritize and make tradeoffs.

A crib, changing table and dresser are essential. Many new parents like to have a rocking chair where they can feed their baby, read stories and cuddle. Other things, like a toy box and bookshelf, are optional.

Create a Plan That Will Work for Your Space

Measure the room. Once you know its dimensions, you’ll be able to make strategic decisions.

You might realize that a crib you love won’t leave you with enough space for a changing table, or you might have to arrange furniture in a different way so you’ll have enough room to walk around. If space is tight, you can look for furniture that serves multiple purposes, such as a dresser with a changing table on top.

Consider other constraints that will affect your plans. For instance, putting the crib close to a window, a heat source or an electrical outlet can create a safety hazard.

Think about the overall aesthetic you want. Select baby furniture with complementary styles and colors.

Buy the Right Crib and Mattress

When selecting bedding for your new baby, safety should be your top priority. Buy a crib that meets high standards. Make sure the mattress is firm and fits snugly in the crib.

Think about how your child’s needs will change in the future. Consider investing in a crib that can be converted to a toddler bed.

Choose New, Quality Furniture

You might receive offers of hand-me-downs from family and friends, but beware. A crib that has experienced years of wear and tear can be a safety hazard. If you accept used furniture and the manufacturer issues a safety recall later, you might not learn about it since the company won’t have your contact information. You’ll be better off buying new products.

The furniture in the nursery will get a lot of use, and it might take a beating when your baby becomes a toddler. Quality furniture will cost you more now, but it can save you money in the long run. Durable furniture will be less likely to get damaged and need to be replaced.

Find the Right Nursery Furniture for Your Growing Family

Don’t stress too much about the colors and decorations in the nursery. The room should be visually appealing, but first and foremost, it should be a place where you can take care of your baby’s needs and where your child will be safe.