Homeowners don’t always realize how the sun can affect their furniture. Since sunlight causes damage gradually, it’s easy to miss.

Repeated exposure to the sun’s UV rays can cause fabric to fade and make wood furniture become either lighter or darker, depending on the species of wood the furniture is made of. Here are some strategies you can use to prevent sun damage.

Place Furniture in Areas That Don’t Get Much Direct Sunlight

Choosing the right layout is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your furniture from sun damage. Think about the positions of windows and how much sunlight streams into a room throughout the day. If an area gets a lot of direct sunlight, arrange furniture in a way that will minimize its exposure to UV rays.

Install Window Treatments

Curtains, blinds and shades can block out sunlight and shield your furniture from harmful UV rays. You’ll have to consider several factors to find the window treatments that are right for your home.

If you want to keep out sunlight as much as possible, you can invest in curtains or drapes that completely cover the windows. If you want to let light in at certain times of the day, get shades that you can raise and lower or blinds that you can angle to let in just the right amount of sunlight.

Upgrade the Windows

Another strategy is to reduce the amount of sunlight that comes in through the windows. One way to do that is to install window film. It can dramatically reduce the amount of sunlight that enters your home and protect your furniture from damage without interfering with your ability to see outside.

If your windows are old and due for replacement, look for new ones with glass that can block out sunlight. Those types of windows can also make your house more energy efficient and save you money on your utility bills.

Use Products Designed to Protect Furniture

You can apply a protectant spray to upholstered furniture or use a liquid sealant on wood furniture to prevent UV damage. Before you use either product, read the information on the can or bottle to make sure that it’s meant to protect your type of furniture from sun damage. Carefully follow the instructions so you don’t damage the furniture or endanger the health of you or your family.

If you want to avoid using chemicals, you can purchase covers that are designed to fit your sofa or chairs. A simpler option is to use blankets or throws to protect furniture from sun damage.

Protect the Furniture in Your Home

Furniture is expensive, so you want it to last as long as possible. Consider using one or more of these strategies to shield your furniture from sun damage and protect your investment.