Changing weather conditions, dirt, pollen and pests can take a toll on your home’s siding. If it’s damaged or worn out, you’ll have to decide whether to paint it or invest in new siding. Each approach has pros and cons.

Upfront Cost

One of the most important factors you’ll have to consider is the price tag. Replacing your siding will obviously cost a lot more than simply giving it a fresh coat of paint.

If money is tight, your siding is in good condition, and you’re primarily concerned about curb appeal, painting will be a better option. You can save a lot by doing the job yourself, as long as you clean and prepare the siding correctly, use an appropriate type of paint and apply it carefully.

Long-Term Savings

If your siding is damaged or worn out and your utility bills keep rising, you’ll be better off installing new siding. That will be expensive up front, but addressing problems at their source can save you money in the long run.

New siding will do a better job of protecting your home from extreme temperatures and moisture. When they replace your siding, contractors might discover issues that you didn’t know about, such as moisture damage. Making repairs will add to the cost of the project, but that can also make your house more energy efficient and keep your utility bills down.

If you install new siding, it will come with a warranty that can cover repairs if the siding gets damaged. If you paint the siding, however, you might void the manufacturer’s warranty.

Home Value

Replacing the siding can enhance your house’s curb appeal and make it more energy efficient, which can make it appealing to buyers and raise its value. That’s something to consider if you might put your home on the market in the next few years.

Appearance

Think about your siding’s current condition and how much it could benefit from a fresh coat of paint. If the siding is in good shape overall, painting can restore its appearance. If the siding is cracked or split, painting won’t help much. The siding should be replaced.

If you paint the siding, you’ll be able to choose from a vast array of colors. If you install new siding, your color choices will be more limited, but you’ll have several options when it comes to materials. You might want to choose a different style or new features that will transform your home’s appearance.

Longevity

Painting your house’s siding can improve its curb appeal, but it’s a temporary solution. In a few years, the siding might have to be painted again, or it might need to be replaced. That can be fine if you just want to make your house look better and stick to your budget or if you want to spruce it up before you put it on the market. If you would rather take care of issues once and for all, you’ll be better off installing new siding.