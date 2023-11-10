2023 hasn’t been the best market for many real estate agents. Listings are severely limited, high-interest rates are wreaking havoc for homeowners and buyers, and house prices are soaring. As a result, many agents are struggling to secure listings and still find the time to grow their businesses. Unfortunately, the inevitable end-of-the-year lull isn’t going to help either.

With 2024 just around the corner, it is time to start gearing up to ensure that next year is different. Next year could be your year. While the market will not do a complete 180 just because it is a new calendar year, you can still set yourself up for success by changing your approach and learning how to optimize your time.

The agent’s dilemmas

Any top-performing real estate agent will tell you that clients want agents who are willing to go above and beyond for them. Those services that were once seen as extras are becoming commonplace. If you aren’t offering potential clients these options, you won’t win as many listings.

On top of needing to offer more just to keep up, many sellers also have unrealistic expectations. They are still learning that homes will not fly off the market like they used to during the market’s peak. As a result, some sellers expect you to help make this happen, regardless of the current market slowdown.

With the call for services and expectations high, many agents are struggling to meet their clients’ demands. There are only so many hours in a day.

The secret to success

Although it may feel like otherwise, you do not need to work 80 hours a week to stay afloat in the current market. Going above and beyond doesn’t have to mean working overtime if you have the right tools at your disposal.

The most successful real estate agents are ditching the traditional ways of thinking and using technology to minimize the amount of time they waste on unnecessary or tedious tasks. Technology can help streamline traditional processes as well as cut down on delays. In the end, these agents are still able to deliver top-notch service – without having to stretch themselves too thin. This could be you too.

Instead of spending hours chasing down tradespeople for various pre-listing home improvement projects, organizing work schedules for general contractors, or gathering quotes for inspection repairs, you can utilize tools and services to buy back your time. The right tools will take these tasks off your plate so you can spend your time doing more important things like focusing on how to grow your business.

Time is ticking down. Will you continue to waste it?

Buy back your time in 2024. Start off on the right foot by adopting new technologies that will not only give you more hours in the day but also help you win more listings. Curbio provides a technology-driven and streamlined approach to pre-listing home improvements.

Each project is assigned a dedicated project manager who will not only manage the project and the tradespeople, but also send agents regular progress reports through a transparent project dashboard. On top of helping with pre-listing updates, Curbio’s app can also convert complicated home inspection reports into easy-to-read and prioritized lists with reliable quotes for every work item. The best part is that homeowners do not have to pay anything until closing.

