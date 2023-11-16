Century 21 Real Estate LLC is strengthening its presence in Southeastern Massachusetts with the affiliation of a local brokerage, Realty Network Associates, Inc.

Based in Taunton, the firm is owned and operated by broker/owner AJ Andrews, who boasts 30 years of industry experience. Andrews opened the brokerage in 2010, serving residents across Southeastern Massachusetts primarily throughout Bristol and Plymouth counties.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Realty Network, Andrews and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21 ® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors. Andrews plans to use the CENTURY 21 brand’s robust resources to expand his firm’s presence within its existing market.

The firm is locally renowned for its deep knowledge of the local market as well as its family-oriented, customer service-driven philosophy. They are also heavily involved in the local community by sponsoring local businesses, youth sports and, most notably, the Taunton YMCA, where Andrews has volunteered for over 17 years.

“In my 30 years of real estate experience, I’ve always believed that honest hard work will produce desired results,” said Andrews. “Anyone can just get a job done, but it’s the extra effort and integrity that makes us stand out in our client interactions. People have already come to trust us based on these merits, but now with the broad recognition and strong reputation of the CENTURY 21 brand attached to our business, we’ll be able to build even more confidence with prospective clients.”

“It’s always exciting to welcome an industry veteran such as AJ into the CENTURY 21 family,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “What makes this even more exciting, however, is that AJ’s company offers the CENTURY 21 brand an incredible blend of two lucrative draws – their white-glove service to their close-knit community and their proximity to two of the biggest markets in the Northeast. AJ knows how to best serve the smaller communities around him, and we get the chance to provide him with the knowledge and tools that can allow him to grow his services into regions with significant business potential.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.