Every year the housing market has peak months and peak days for homebuyers to look out for, but these dates can change or be subject to debate. When should homebuyers be paying attention for the best month and day to buy in 2024?
A new analysis from ATTOM looked at 47 million single family home and condo sales over the past 10 years to determine the best month and day to buy a home based on the lowest premium above the automated valuation model (AVM).
Overall, the report found that the best months to buy are October (6.2% premium); September (6.8% premium); November (6.8% premium); December (6.9% premium); and August (7.6% premium).
The best day to buy a home: Jan. 9
3.8% premium
Median sales price: $190,000
Median AVM: $183,000
The best month: October
Oct. 9: 4.4% premium
Median sales price: $215,000
Median AVM: $205,930
Oct. 2 and Oct. 10: 4.5% premium
Median sales price: $210,000
Median AVM: $201,000
Oct. 16: 5.2% premium
Median sales price: $219,779
Median AVM: $209,000
Other top days:
Dec. 4: 4.4% premium
Median sales price: $218,118
Median AVM: $209,000
Sept. 7: 4.6% premium
Median sales price: $250,781
Median AVM: $239,700
Dec. 26: 5% premium
Median sales price: $205,000
Median AVM: $195,330
Nov. 13: 5% premium
Median sales price: $217,313
Median AVM: $207,000
Dec. 24: 5.1% premium
Median sales price: $258,990
Median AVM: $246,408
