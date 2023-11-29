Every year the housing market has peak months and peak days for homebuyers to look out for, but these dates can change or be subject to debate. When should homebuyers be paying attention for the best month and day to buy in 2024?

A new analysis from ATTOM looked at 47 million single family home and condo sales over the past 10 years to determine the best month and day to buy a home based on the lowest premium above the automated valuation model (AVM).

Overall, the report found that the best months to buy are October (6.2% premium); September (6.8% premium); November (6.8% premium); December (6.9% premium); and August (7.6% premium).

The best day to buy a home: Jan. 9

3.8% premium

Median sales price: $190,000

Median AVM: $183,000

The best month: October

Oct. 9: 4.4% premium

Median sales price: $215,000

Median AVM: $205,930

Oct. 2 and Oct. 10: 4.5% premium

Median sales price: $210,000

Median AVM: $201,000

Oct. 16: 5.2% premium

Median sales price: $219,779

Median AVM: $209,000

Other top days:

Dec. 4: 4.4% premium

Median sales price: $218,118

Median AVM: $209,000

Sept. 7: 4.6% premium

Median sales price: $250,781

Median AVM: $239,700

Dec. 26: 5% premium

Median sales price: $205,000

Median AVM: $195,330

Nov. 13: 5% premium

Median sales price: $217,313

Median AVM: $207,000

Dec. 24: 5.1% premium

Median sales price: $258,990

Median AVM: $246,408

