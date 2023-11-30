The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the five Latina powerhouse agents with Century 21 who are leading the charge for change in the industry. In addition, we take a look back at the Burnett vs. NAR trial, the importance of ABR® designations, and how Realtors Property Resource® will help expand your tech.

Meet the CENTURY 21® Latina Powerhouses Getting Ahead of the Next-Gen Opportunity

According to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®’ (NAHREP®) 2023 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, Hispanic homeownership rates have increased 49% over the last eight years. The only demographic to post eight continuous years of steady homeownership gains, the resilience and persistence of Hispanic homebuyers continues to elevate Hispanic homeownership in America. In addition, according to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2023 Member Profile, Hispanics/Latinos accounted for 10% of REALTORS®, and 62% of its members are female—presenting a unique opportunity for Latina real estate professionals to lead the way as the Hispanic homeownership market continues to evolve. In this month’s cover story, discover why the CENTURY 21 brand is a top choice for Latina real estate professionals—and meet five Latina powerhouses who are transforming real estate, leading the charge as the industry sizes up the next big market opportunity.

Burnett vs. NAR: A Look Back at the Historic Legal Proceedings and the Stunning Verdict

In this exclusive feature, we look back on what some have called the real estate “trial of the century.”

Shining a Light on the ABR® Designation: A True Commitment to the Craft of Buyer Representation

The Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation is a must for agents looking to work directly with buyer-clients.

How Market Data Helps Build Client Connections

Property data platform Realtors Property Resource® helps real estate professionals expand their reach.

