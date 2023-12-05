Suzanne Bouhia has been appointed Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the National Association of REALTORS®, effective Dec. 11.

NAR stated that Bouhia will be leading the Marketing and Communications Group to set its vision, strategy and long-term management approach for communications, branding and marketing. In this role, she joins NAR’s senior vice president team responsible for supporting the association’s CEO and executing on strategic priorities to advance NAR’s mission.

“It is my privilege to help shape NAR’s perspective and amplify the voice of its 1.5 million members within the real estate industry and beyond. I look forward to building upon NAR’s strong legacy of empowering its members,” said Bouhia. “I’m also excited to work alongside NAR’s dedicated staff. I have a passion for developing high-performing teams, leveraging the power of diversity and inclusion, innovation and collaboration to achieve measurable results.”

Bouhia has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications, according to a release. Since initially joining EY two decades ago, she most recently served as EY’s Chief Communications Officer for the Americas and co-led its Brand, Marketing Communications function. Prior, she led communications and marketing for two of EY’s U.S. regions and served as the Americas Internal Communications and People Engagement Leader. She was also National Director of Marketing and Communications for Reznick Group, now CohnReznick, and has early career agency and association experience.

“Suzanne brings a wealth of experience to NAR,” said NAR Interim CEO Nykia Wright. “As NAR moves into its next chapter, Suzanne will play a critical role overseeing these essential functions within our organization. I look forward to working closely with Suzanne to continue to communicate NAR’s perspective with key audiences, maintain our role as a positive force in the real estate industry, and empower our members who are working every day to help their clients.”

“The NAR brand is widely recognized by REALTORS®, homebuyers and communities across the country,” said NAR President Tracy Kasper. “We are delighted to welcome Suzanne and look forward to her leadership in continuing to spread awareness of the value of our great organization and the work that our members are doing across the country.”

