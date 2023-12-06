Brown Harris Stevens has announced the launch of a new multimedia platform – the Mastery of Real Estate Network, or MORE Network. Now available with dedicated channels on Apple Podcasts and YouTube, the MORE Network hosts direct-to-consumer multimedia audio and web series starring Brown Harris Stevens agents from around the country, produced and edited in-house by the BHS creative team.

Each MORE Network episode is filmed in Studio 1873, a new studio at Brown Harris Stevens’ flagship NYC office on Park Avenue. The studio, named for the year of Brown Harris Stevens’ founding, is equipped with audio and video recording systems, green screens, set capabilities, and a teleprompter.

“The MORE Network provides a multimedia platform to spotlight the vast expertise of our agents in an engaging and entertaining way for the benefit of our clients. As traditional media outlets dwindle in size and scope, Brown Harris Stevens essentially had to become its own media company in order to bring all of our amazing stories to a larger audience,” said BHS Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Leone.

“MORE launched with 11 new video series and 6 new podcast series. It’s exciting to be able to partner with our agents and give them a platform to share their expertise with the broader real estate community,” said Bess Freedman, CEO.

For more information, visit https://www.bhsusa.com/.