Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, opened applications today for the 2024 U.S. REACH technology growth program. Applications for the U.S. REACH Commercial program will open in March 2024.

The U.S. REACH program focuses on solutions supporting the residential real estate sector, including innovations from adjacent industries such as banking, finance, home services, title, mortgage and insurance, according to a release.

“The support and developmental opportunities that REACH provides to the proptech sector are unmatched,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner, REACH. “Our goal is to turn the industry’s significant challenges into opportunities for creative solutions and advanced development, offering substantial advantages for the participating companies in terms of innovation, market positioning and economic impact.”

Participants in the program receive premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs including 250 REACH portfolio companies, venture advisors and curated program sponsors.

“As real estate technology continues its rapid evolution, the startups we welcome into the REACH program this year will play a key, central role in our industry’s future,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “Participation in REACH offers these companies a unique platform and access to a variety of diverse resources and professional expertise, providing these entrepreneurs support as they work to expand their networks and grow their enterprises.”

Applications for the 2024 U.S. REACH program will be accepted through January 31, 2024. For more information about REACH, or to apply, visit https://www.nar-reach.com/.