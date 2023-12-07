The holiday season is generally thought of as a winding down time, a chance to steel yourself before the new year begins.

But for real estate professionals, keeping the momentum going throughout the last few weeks of the year is critical, so we asked a few of our 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“How does buyer behavior shift during the holiday season, and how are you adjusting your marketing in response?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Anam Hargey

Broker/Team Lead

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

“I find that half my buyers take a break and want to wait until the spring, while the other half realize that this is a great time to negotiate and get a deal, which is exactly what I market. I believe the spring market will be crazy again, and for those who don’t want to be caught up in the craze, this is the time to buy.”

Cory Vasquez

Chief Marketing Officer

Realty ONE Group

“We know most buyers, and sellers too, pause during the holidays to prepare for hosting family and to celebrate being together—it’s why we love the holidays so much. This is valuable time to spend with friends and extended family, and it’s another reason why a home is so special—because we get to host and entertain the ones we love. These are treasured moments, and we like to focus on these throughout our holiday marketing with a subtle reminder that this is just one more reason that buying a house is so valuable. We use that emotional connection to remind them that when the season is right, whenever that season hits, our real estate professionals want to help them create these memories for a lifetime, in a home perfect for them.”

Erin Yabroudy

REALTOR®

Harry Norman, REALTORS®

“Buyers in the final months of the year are typically very serious. They need to make a decision before the end of the year—relocation, tax reasons, etc. They are usually more flexible than at other times of the year, which is good because there is often lower inventory around the holidays. I do not let up on marketing going into year-end. I am out networking and advertising more than ever. I encourage my sellers to either enter the market or remain on the market because there is less competition and there are definitely serious buyers.”

