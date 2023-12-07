RISMedia is excited to announce that Rei Mesa will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Mesa’s panel, Interest Rate Realty: How to Educate Buyers, will cover how to educate buyers on the realities of financing and macroeconomic conditions. The panel will include a forecasting of how the Burnett ruling will change how buyers might ask questions and whether 2024 will finally see interest rates come down

Mesa says that the mission of real estate professionals hasn’t changed, even if/when the market has.

“I believe, if we, as REALTORS® continue to do our job – assisting buyers and sellers in achieving the American Dream of Homeownership in accordance with the REALTOR Code of Ethics, the question on buyer agency, if it came up, would be discussed openly and accurately, as we have always done.”

And what about those pesky interest rates?

“We have seen rates trending down but they are unpredictable. However, with inventory staying longer on the market, now would be an opportune time for buyers to purchase a home. Sellers may be in a position to “buy the rate down” for the buyer in lieu of a price reduction. If buyers wait for rates to come down, there could potentially be more buyers bidding for the same inventory of properties and property values may increase if there is more competition among buyers – as we like to say “marry the home and date the rate!” – buyers could always refinance as rates fluctuate in the future.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

