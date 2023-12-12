Forbes Global Properties has announced the company has recruited luxury specialist Modern; the firm will exclusively represent the brand throughout Portugal.

Modern is a full-service real estate agency that assists ultra-high-net-worth individuals, developers, and institutional investors. Focusing specifically on the top 1% of the market, with an average listing price of over $8 million, Modern represents the properties in exclusive sea-side enclaves of Cascais, Comporta and Quinta do Lago.

“We value the extensive worldwide reach and premier marketing services of Forbes Global Properties,” said Pedro Teixeira Santos, Modern. “Our membership in the elite network provides our team, and in turn our clients, with a unique competitive advantage in selling luxury properties.”

“I am delighted to welcome the highly respected team at Modern to Forbes Global Properties. As acknowledged year after year, Modern’s best-in-class professionals exemplify our commitment to delivering client-centered service paired with a deep understanding of the nuanced luxury market,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO, Forbes Global Properties.

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms and is now presented by real estate agents across 24 countries in more than 500 locations. Modern joins this network of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales and exceptional client service.

As a member of this exclusive network, Modern will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 140 million, with listings and editorials focused on Modern represented to that audience.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/.