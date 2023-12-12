Rocket Homes, a tech-based real estate service provider and part of Rocket Companies, announced its iOS app is now available on car, truck and SUV infotainment screens through Apple CarPlay—turning the everyday commute into an exciting and natural part of the homebuying journey.

The Rocket Homes app now merges the house hunt with the open road, the company stated. Homes listed for sale can be seen in the “Nearby” tab of the Rocket Homes app on CarPlay. With a tap of the vehicle’s screen, drivers can easily get directions to the home, call an agent or save the listing to their “Favorites.” Once they reach their destination, users can easily take a deeper dive into the detailed photos and specifications of each home from the app on their iPhone.

“The Rocket Homes app is making house hunting more convenient for busy homebuyers on-the-go,” said Doug Seabolt, CEO of Rocket Homes. “When looking for a new home, the search never stops – even when you are driving around town. That was the thought that led to this feature. Now, when home shoppers see a place that catches their eye, they do not need to remember an address, cross streets or a phone number because Rocket Homes has it handled for them.”

Exploring properties is one of the longest and most critical stages of the homeownership journey—which can take months or even years, according to a recent report from Rocket Mortgage. Rocket Homes stated that their advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities learn a home shopper’s preferences through each “Favorited” listing in CarPlay or the mobile app. Leveraging AI, the app displays nearby homes that match the individual user’s preferences—streamlining the often-tedious and time-consuming house hunting process.

“By using the Rocket Homes app through CarPlay, homebuyers are able to visualize what their future could look like in real-time, bringing real estate to life right on the street where buyers could potentially live,” said Eric Prigot, Founder and Principle Real Estate Agent at The Collective Team at Compass. “As technology continues to evolve, integrating mobility in the home search experience will become preferred for many homebuyers, which is exactly what Rocket Homes is accomplishing today with this innovative product.”

With more than 98% of cars in the U.S. supporting CarPlay, and the majority of Americans with smartphones owning iPhones, Rocket Homes stated that their Apple CarPlay feature meets homebuyers where they spend 1,000 hours a year on average—driving in their cars. This transforms a time that was once only spent with music, podcasts and audiobooks into a pivotal moment in the path to homeownership.

For more information, visit RocketHomes.com.